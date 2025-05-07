Dorsal Capital Management LP Purchases 50,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 3.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $159,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

