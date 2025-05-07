Dunhill Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NVO stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

