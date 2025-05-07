Top Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 6th

Walmart, BellRing Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, Regal Rexnord, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying and selling goods or services online. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and profitability of digital retail platforms, marketplaces, and related service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,933,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,783,041. The company has a market capitalization of $790.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $13.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,077,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,301. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,528. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded up $15.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. 1,065,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 4,576,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,418,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 144.43 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

