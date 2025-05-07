Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,211,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

