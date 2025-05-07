Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,520,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,509,000. SLM makes up 1.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SLM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SLM by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, April 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

SLM Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SLM opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

