Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $27.65 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245,699 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $119,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.58.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.