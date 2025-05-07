Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after purchasing an additional 488,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

