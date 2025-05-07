Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shopify Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.