Crestline Management LP Purchases 30,774 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 633.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,007,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

