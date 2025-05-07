Durable Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 3.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $420,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.