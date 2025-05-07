Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Decreased by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Vistra comprises about 1.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vistra worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.