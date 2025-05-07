Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,459,621 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,459,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,380,000. Dynatrace comprises approximately 4.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 1.49% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

DT opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.