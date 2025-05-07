Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TT. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $323.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $406.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.17, for a total transaction of $830,238.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,427,059.27. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,977 shares of company stock worth $2,577,061 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

