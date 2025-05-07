Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.