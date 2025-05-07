HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Durable Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,733 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 5.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $672,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $633.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7,043.49, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.44.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

