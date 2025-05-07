Element Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.