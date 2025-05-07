GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,630 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up about 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $123,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,140,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Price Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,734 shares of company stock worth $14,879,081. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Ford Motor Stock Rises After Earnings, But Momentum May Not Last
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lemonade Delivers Sweet Results, Price Reversal to Accelerate
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Intel Stock a Bargain or a Burden? Cheap Stock, High Stakes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.