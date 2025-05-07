Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $420,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

