Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 216 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after buying an additional 699,177 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,972,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after buying an additional 387,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

