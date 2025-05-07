CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 11,653 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,333,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 18.4 %

EFV stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.