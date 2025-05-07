Contour Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,318,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,695,000. Global Payments makes up about 4.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Global Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.