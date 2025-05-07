Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $476.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.60. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

