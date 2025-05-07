Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $69,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.