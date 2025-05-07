iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,963,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

