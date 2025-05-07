Collar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

INTC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

