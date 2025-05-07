EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Adobe by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,453,000 after acquiring an additional 745,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,288,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after acquiring an additional 730,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $383.56 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.13 and a 200 day moving average of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

