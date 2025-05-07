EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 152,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

