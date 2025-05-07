Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.700-15.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.6 billion.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

COR stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $298.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.29.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

