Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $315.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $263.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

