Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.72. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

