Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

