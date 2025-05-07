Dean Capital Management Buys 69,704 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne comprises about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.