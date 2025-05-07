Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $3.56 Million in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,011,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,598,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

