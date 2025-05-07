Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Alphatec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,162.12. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $138,910.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 722,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,433.44. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,398 shares of company stock worth $1,731,787. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

