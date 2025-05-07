Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.