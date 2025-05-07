Dean Capital Management Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up 0.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

