Dean Capital Management Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,583 shares of company stock worth $533,455. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LAD opened at $297.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.04. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.04 and a one year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.