Dean Capital Management Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $76.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

