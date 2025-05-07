DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 632,598 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632,598 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sempra were worth $836,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,944,000 after acquiring an additional 490,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,248,000 after acquiring an additional 311,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. The trade was a 19.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

