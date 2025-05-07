50,000 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,000. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.0% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

