DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.0% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.49% of Linde worth $972,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after purchasing an additional 554,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,853,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Linde by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500,489 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $447.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.96. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. This represents a 65.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

