Duquesne Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $401.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.49. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

