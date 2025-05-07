Duquesne Family Office LLC Acquires 286,195 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.