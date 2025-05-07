Dunhill Financial LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

