Duquesne Family Office LLC Sells 56,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

