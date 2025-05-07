Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

