32,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 1.7% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IYH opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.