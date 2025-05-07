EHP Funds Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,426,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 33,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.22.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

