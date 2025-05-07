EHP Funds Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.7% of EHP Funds Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $711.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.80. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

