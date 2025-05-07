EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.00.

MCK stock opened at $711.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.80. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

